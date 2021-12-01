Four cases in ACT as quarantine tightened

Live

The ACT has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily figure for more than three months.

The last time daily infections were so low was on August 15, just after the start of Canberra’s Delta lockdown.

It comes as ACT health authorities have moved to tighten restrictions for overseas travellers looking to enter Canberra in the wake of the new Omicron variant.

Following a meeting of national cabinet on Tuesday night, international travellers from eight southern African nations will be barred from entering the ACT until they have completed quarantine arrangements in NSW or Victoria.

All other fully vaccinated international travellers looking to come to the ACT will need to complete an online declaration 24 hours before arrival, and must undergo three days of quarantine and take a COVID test.

The ACT’s vaccination rate is edging closer to 98 per cent fully vaccinated, with the rate now sitting at 97.8 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital remain stable, with eight currently being treated.

Of those, three are in intensive care and two are on a ventilator.

Testing numbers saw 1682 negative tests recorded in the ACT on Tuesday.

Since Canberra’s lockdown began on August 12, there have been 2010 cases of the virus reported in the capital.

– AAP