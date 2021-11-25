Live

Victoria has hit its long-awaited 90 per cent full vaccination target, as a new poll suggests three-quarters of people agree with the state’s COVID-19 jab mandate for workers.

The state reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking the pandemic toll in Victoria to 1306.

The health department also confirmed the state now has 90 per cent of people aged 12 and over fully vaccinated, the final target tied to the state’s reopening roadmap.

A raft of restrictions were eased across the state on Friday, including the scrapping of hospitality venue caps and masks in most indoor settings, after the Victorian government predicted it would reach the target at the weekend.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he could not be prouder that nine out of ten Victorians had “done the right thing”.

“Because of you, we’re open and getting back to the things we love,” he tweeted.

Mr Andrews expects the state will reach 95 per cent full vaccination of its eligible population, given 94 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have already received at least their first dose.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also praised the achievement, saying Victorians had “done it tougher than anyone over the past two years”.

“Victorians have earned every freedom they now once again enjoy,” he tweeted.

Some public health experts have argued unvaccinated Victorians without an exemption should not be subject to venue bans when the state hits 95 per cent double-dosed.

Mr Andrews has previously flagged the “vaccinated economy” would remain until 2023, and last week said it would stay until “at least” Melbourne’s Formula One Grand Prix in April.

“It’s not going to be there forever,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“But we do have boosters to get through, we’ve got paediatric vaccines to get through. I don’t have health advice to get rid of it. So on that basis, it stays.”

A new Roy Morgan survey, conducted on Wednesday and published on Thursday, shows an overwhelming majority of Victorians are in lockstep with the government on its vaccine mandate for authorised workers.

Some 76 per cent of the 1335 respondents to the statewide poll agreed an employee in Victoria should not be allowed to enter their workplace unless fully vaccinated.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said support for the policy was widespread across age demographics as well as men and women, but varied based on people’s politics.

“A near unanimous 96 per cent of ALP supporters agree with the policy and almost as many Greens supporters (91.5 per cent),” she said.

“Only 55 per cent of LNP supporters agree employees must be fully vaccinated to enter their employer’s place of work.”

– AAP