Greens leader isolating after COVID scare

Adam Bandt is isolating after potentially being a contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Victoria. Photo: AAP
Greens leader Adam Bandt is isolating after potentially being a contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

Mr Bandt, who is in Canberra for the final sitting fortnight of parliament, said he was advised by Victorian health authorities on Tuesday night he may have had contact with a COVID case while he was at an outdoor pool last weekend.

“It’s not clear if I had contact or if we were even there at the same time,” Mr Bandt said on Twitter.

“I’m required to get tested and am isolating until I get a negative result.”

While he is in Canberra, the Greens leader is not attending Parliament House on Wednesday.

He said he is fully vaccinated and has not been displaying any COVID symptoms.

“I’ve asked for a (voting) pair until I can return to parliament, which I hope is very soon,” Mr Bandt said.

– AAP

