NSW has another 216 COVID cases and three deaths as it edges closer to the 95 per cent mark for first-dose vaccinations.

The new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday were diagnosed from 72,893 tests.

This was a drop of 46 cases from the previous day.

Three people died from the virus, taking the death toll for the pandemic in NSW to 620.

Some 196 people are hospitalised with the virus and 28 are in intensive care.

94.3 per cent of NSW residents over 16 years have stepped forward for at least one jab. Some 91.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the 12- to 15-year-old age group, 74.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.8 per cent have received at least one vaccine.

-AAP