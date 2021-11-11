News Coronavirus Vic records 1313 COVID cases, four deaths
Victoria has recorded 1313 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the latest reporting period.
Victoria has recorded 1313 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths as a crowd of 3800 fully-vaccinated people are set to attend a Remembrance Day service in Melbourne.

It is the first time in two years that the public is invited to attend the service at the Shrine of Remembrance, after crowds were banned last year as the city was just emerging from its second lockdown.

Bookings are not required for the ceremony on Thursday but attendees must show proof they are double-vaccinated and check in.

It is expected Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will attend the event.

It comes after protesters in September swarmed the shrine for a violent anti-lockdown rally, which was slammed as disrespectful by veterans and police.

There are 15,675 active cases in the state, including 457 in hospital, with 79 in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.

Some 67,105 Victorians were tested on Wednesday and 10,358 received a vaccine dose at a state-run hub.

Just under 93 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Almost all restrictions are set to be scrapped for the fully vaccinated when the state reaches 90 per cent double-dosed, which is forecast to occur by November 24.

