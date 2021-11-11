NSW records 261 COVID-19 cases, one death

Live

NSW has recorded 261 new local COVID-19 cases and one death as health authorities pursue the goal of getting 95 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

Some 90.4 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated while 94 per cent of adults have had their first jab.

There are 228 people in hospital – down seven on the previous day’s tally – and 40 are in ICU.

There were 77,009 tests done in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Wednesday.

Having cleared the 90 per cent vaccination mark, NSW health authorities are aiming to achieve even higher numbers.

“While we have really high vaccination rates, we need to remain vigilant and we need to continue to maintain our efforts,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said on Wednesday.

The state looks likely to reach at least 94 per cent vaccination – given that’s how many people have already stepped forward for a first dose – but authorities want to reach 95 per cent or more.

Dr Gale urged those who have had COVID-19 and fully recovered to be vaccinated.

She also called on 12- to 15-year-olds to get jabbed.

Vaccination numbers in that age cohort are plateauing, with 71.1 per cent fully vaccinated. Just over 80 per cent have received at least one dose.

“We know that COVID-19 globally has killed more than five million people,” cautioned Dr Gale.

“It’s really important for all of us to stay vigilant, to get vaccinated and to take all those measures to protect ourselves and those loved ones around us.”