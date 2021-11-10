As European countries reintroduce restrictions and mull a return to lockdown to combat rising case numbers, the outlook for Australia is much less concerning, experts say.

Denmark, Austria and Iceland are reintroducing some restrictions, and there have also been surges in cases across the UK, Germany, Greece and Russia as the WHO declared that the continent is “once again at the epicentre” of the global pandemic.

But Australia is on a very different post-lockdown trajectory.

“We’re not seeing anything that’s alarming,” Deakin University chair in epidemiology Catherine Bennett told The New Daily.

The difference between Australia and most of Europe is that Sydney and Melbourne exited lockdown with high vaccine coverage and manageable daily case numbers.

“Europe saw some control over summer, but in winter it’s picking up again, and off a pretty high base if you look at places like the UK,” Professor Bennett said.

“It got down so they were sort-of living with it, but it was at higher levels. We’re not planning to tolerate that level.”

Professor Maximilian de Courten, director of the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University, said it’s important to keep comparisons between Australia and other countries in perspective.

Although New South Wales and Victoria recently experienced daily case numbers in the 1000s and 2000s, respectively, the per capita number of infections was still vastly lower than in many parts of Europe.

And while the UK, Hungary, and most other European countries got off to a cracking start with their vaccine rollouts, Australia caught up to – and in some cases surpassed – these countries while Sydney and Melbourne were still locked down.

“Only a few countries are ahead,” Professor de Courten told TND.

“We’re really coming out on top, when we came in late.”

Both experts also pointed to Australia’s relatively late vaccine rollout as a reason why immunity hasn’t waned in the community compared to Europe, where many fully vaccinated adults are passing the six-month mark since they were jabbed.

That means Australia’s booster shot rollout has come just at the right time.

Another factor in countries like the UK is that certain demographics, such as younger people, have been lagging in terms of vaccine uptake.

“The point with vaccination is that when you get to high levels, particularly the sort of levels we’ve got in Australia, it supports the public health response, but it’s not going to be everything,” Professor Bennett said.

“The virus is effective at finding where there’s lower vaccination rates. That’s where it will just naturally spread more easily.”

The outlook is that case numbers will rise slightly, but not to the same extent as in Europe.

So while Australia might still see specific localised measures when significant outbreaks do arise, it’s unlike any city will return to a full lockdown.

The past 18 moths provide ample case studies of what does and doesn’t work, Professor Bennett said.

As Australians learn to live with COVID-19, hospitalisations are expected to “decouple” from the daily case numbers.

“The key thing to keep an eye on will be numbers in the hospital, and numbers in the ICU,” Professor de Courten said.

“We need to shift our focus away from always looking at the cases, and rather look at the daily hospitalised cases.”