Sydney woman’s jab scores ‘get vaxxed’ campaign’s $1m prize

Getting jabbed has brought Joanne Zhu a million-dollar windfall. Photo: Getty
A fully vaccinated woman in NSW has become an instant millionaire after winning the Million Dollar Vax campaign.

Joanne Zhu was announced the winner of the major prize, collecting $1 million just for getting her COVID-19 vaccinations.

She was one of 2,744,974 Australians who registered for their chance to win.

“Am I dreaming, is this real? I cannot believe it,” Ms Zhu said, adding that she planned to spend a portion of her winnings on her family.

“I want to fly my family out from China first class and put them up in a five star hotel for Chinese New Year if the borders are open,” she said.

“I will buy presents for my family and invest the rest of the money so I can make more money in the future.”

80 per cent milestone

The Million Dollar Vax campaign was created by the Million Dollar Vax Alliance – a group of philanthropists and corporations with the aim to increase Australian COVID-19 vaccination rates above 80 per cent nationally.

The 80 per cent milestone was reached on Saturday.

Alliance spokesman Craig Winkler said hearing Ms Zhu’s reaction to winning was priceless.

“All of us behind the campaign are incredibly proud of what it has achieved; it’s excellent to finally announce the winner,” Mr Winkler said.

“We have collectively shown what can happen when Australians get on board. Let’s finish the job.”

-AAP

