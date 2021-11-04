Vic records 1247 COVID cases, nine deaths

Live

Victoria has recorded 1247 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and another nine deaths.

The health department confirmed on Thursday the state is managing 17,674 active cases.

There are 660 Victorians in hospital, of whom 114 are in intensive care including 78 on ventilators.

Another 50,180 tests were processed on Wednesday and 16,209 vaccines administered at state-run hubs.

Victorian health authorities have tweaked the state’s vaccination reporting to reflect vaccine uptake in all people aged above 12.

About 81 per cent of people aged above 12 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, another 10,000-strong crowd is expected through the gates of Flemington Racecourse on Thursday for Oaks Day after major events returned over the long weekend.

Under Victoria’s roadmap, almost all restrictions will end for fully-vaccinated people when 90 per cent of those 12 and over are double dosed – a milestone forecast about November 24.

The state recorded 941 new infections on Wednesday, the second consecutive day with numbers below 1000.

– AAP