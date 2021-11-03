Live

Victoria has recorded 941 new COVID-19 cases and another 8 deaths, as daily case numbers continue to trend downwards.

It is the second consecutive day that daily numbers have dropped below 1000, after the state recorded 989 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The health department confirmed on Wednesday there are now 18,361 active infections.

There are 657 people in hospital including 117 in intensive care, with 69 of those on a ventilator.

Another 63,278 tests were processed on Tuesday and 9,440 vaccines administered at state-run hubs.

Almost 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 have received one vaccine dose and 82 per cent are double-jabbed.

The latest figures add to hopes COVID-19 case numbers are on a downward trend.

The state recorded 989 new infections on Melbourne Cup day, the lowest since late September.

About 10,000 spectators cheered on the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, marking the return of major events to the state.

The race was run without a crowd during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.