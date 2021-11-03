News Coronavirus ACT records COVID spike with 15 new cases
The ACT has had a surge in COVID-19 cases with 15 new infections. Photo: AAP
The ACT has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 15 new infections reported in the latest figures.

It’s the largest number of daily cases in almost two weeks.

Despite the rise, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have fallen, down from seven to five in the past day.

There are now two COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

Vaccination levels continue to increase, with 93.6 per cent of over 12 year olds in the capital being fully vaccinated.

Testing levels lifted to over 1000, after health authorities expressed concern over low rates since the lockdown ended.

There have now been 1679 cases of COVID-19 in Canberra since the Delta outbreak began in August.

There are 141 active cases in the community.

– AAP

