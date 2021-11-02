Vic records 989 COVID-19 cases on Cup day

Live

Victoria has recorded 989 new COVID-19 cases and another nine deaths as a crowd of 10,000 heads to the Melbourne Cup.

It is the lowest daily case number since 986 infections were recorded for September 27.

There are 19,409 active cases in the state and the death toll stands at 1134.

Victorians in hospital with the virus has dropped to 667, including 127 in intensive care, with 76 of those on a ventilator.

Another 48,002 tests were processed on Monday and 16,158 vaccines were administered at state-run hubs.

After running the race with empty stands in 2020, the Victorian Racing Commission will welcome punters back for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

The crowd at Flemington Racecourse may be smaller than usual, at a COVID-safe limit of 10,000 people, but the excitement in the air will be thick with hope and anticipation of a return to normality.

VRC chairman Neil Wilson said he was thankful people would return to the track following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions after last year’s carnival.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to welcome over 35,000 people attending Cup week this year in a COVID-19 environment,” he said.

Those unable to get tickets to the race will be able to celebrate the colour of the Cup at home, with up to 10 visitors.

Families were reunited and tears shed at Melbourne Airport as Victoria reopened to quarantine-free travel on Monday for fully-vaccinated arrivals.

Fully-vaccinated international arrivals touching down in Victoria no longer have to spend 14 days in quarantine, as long as they provide a negative test within 72 hours of departure and another 24 hours after arrival.

The federal government also announced the temporary COVID-19 Disaster Payment will wind down in Victoria as 80 per cent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated.

People living in Victoria will receive their last payment at a higher rate from November 5.

Government Services Minister Linda Reynolds encouraged people who were still unable to work in Victoria to re-apply for the payment.

– AAP