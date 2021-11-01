Live

Victoria has recorded 1471 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths as the state welcomes its first batch of quarantine-free international travellers since the start of the pandemic.

The figures, confirmed by the health department on Monday, bring the total active infections to 21,959 and the toll from the latest outbreak to 309.

There are 699 people battling the virus in hospital, including 136 in intensive care and 86 on ventilators.

There were 46,065 Victorians tested on Sunday and 14,413 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

It comes as fully vaccinated international arrivals touching down in the state from Monday will no longer have to undergo 14 days in hotel or home quarantine.

A flight from Singapore is due to land at Melbourne airport on Monday morning, the first of five international planes scheduled across the day.

Passengers don’t have to isolate if they are inoculated with an approved vaccine, provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure and another 24 hours after arrival.

Children aged under 12 arriving with fully vaccinated parents, and people with a valid medical exemption will also not be required to quarantine.

Victoria won’t cap the number of fully vaccinated returning Australians wishing to enter the state, but unvaccinated people and international arrivals who don’t meet the criteria will be limited to 250 per week.

The changes come into effect on the same day as in NSW.

In a move that will ramp up domestic flights along the usually busy Melbourne-Sydney route, travel between Victoria, NSW and the ACT also becomes unrestricted from Monday.

Krista Kim from Point Cook, whose father died from COVID-19, had an emotional reunion with her Sydney-based daughter Phillipa and her two granddaughters Selma, 2, and Kimiya, 5.

“I just recovered from a heart attack 10 days ago. It’s really special,” she told reporters.

She is expecting her other daughter to arrive from Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Phillipa was meant to see her sister just before COVID-19 hit and now hasn’t locked eyes with her in four years.

“We’ve both got two extra children that we’ve never met. So much has changed so it’s a big deal,” she told AAP.

Outbound international travel is also set to increase, with the federal government no longer requiring exemptions for people to leave Australia.

Victoria has officially reached its 80 per cent full COVID-19 vaccination target.

The next easing of restrictions comes when 90 per cent of Victorians 12 and over have received both vaccine doses, forecast on or around November 24.

At that stage, almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state will come to an end for the fully vaccinated.

– AAP