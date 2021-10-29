Live

Melburnians are expected to flock to Victoria’s regions for an unofficial long weekend as statewide travel resumes and more COVID rules ease within hours.

The state had another 1656 local virus cases on Friday, down on the 1923 reported on Thursday.

There were also another 10 fatalities, with the toll from the current COVID outbreak rising to 282.

The number of virus patients in Victorian hospitals has fallen further, down to 738 from 746 on Thursday.

Vaccination rates continue to climb in Victoria, ahead of the metro-regional border reopening from 6pm on Friday, paving the way for a mass exodus from the city.

By Friday morning, 91.46 per cent of over-16s were partially vaccinated, with 78.75 per cent full vaccinated – and the 80 per cent mark expected sometime over the weekend.

With Friday’s rule changes, it’s feared there will also be traffic chaos, with thousands fleeing the city for the unofficial Melbourne Cup long weekend. That is likely to be exacerbated by wild storms that hit Victoria late on Thursday and into Friday, leaving thousands without power and trees fallen across many roads.

On Thursday, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton indicated anyone planning to get an early start to the long weekend was unlikely to be penalised.

“Rather than everyone heading off … at the six o’clock starting line, if it was a fraction earlier we’re not going to be very worried about that,” he told Melbourne’s 3AW radio.

He said police would use discretion – as long as people were only about an hour ahead of the 6pm reopening.

Premier Daniel Andrews, however, asked Victorians to follow the rules right up until the last minute.

“It’s got to change at some point,” he said.

In other restrictions to ease in Victoria on Friday, masks will no longer be needed outdoors, indoor entertainment venues, gyms and shops can reopen, and capacity limits increase for restaurants, pubs and cafes.

With greater capacity and intrastate travel allowed, tourism-starved regional operators are preparing for a busy weekend.

Bells Beach Brewing co-owner Adam Smith expected his Torquay and Geelong venues to be full and said at least one group of about 30 was making the trip from Melbourne.

“It will almost be like a teary reunion on Saturday when they come in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria will also tightening medical exemption rules for COVID vaccinations from 6pm on Friday, in a crackdown on people doctor shopping and pressuring GPs.

