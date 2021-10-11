Dad, son admit most Byron COVID charges

Live

A father and son who travelled from Sydney’s east to Byron Bay, sparking a lockdown in the region, have pleaded guilty to most of the charges they face.

Neither Zoran Radovanovic, 52, who was treated for COVID in Lismore Base Hospital after testing positive to the virus, nor his 19-year-old son Kristian appeared in Lismore Local Court on Monday when their cases were mentioned.

Police alleged the pair violated public health orders after going to Byron Bay in late July. The region was plunged into a one-week lockdown in August after the father’s positive test.

Zoran Radovanich’s lawyer on Monday emailed guilty pleas to four charges of failing to comply with electronic registration (QR codes).

He also faces three charges of not complying with COVID directions.

His son entered guilty pleas to all four charges against him: Two of not complying with electronic registration, one of not complying with directions and one of not wearing a face mask in public transport or a taxi.

Both remain on bail, with the father’s case to be mentioned again at Lismore on November 15 and the son’s matter to be mentioned in Waverley Local Court on November 8.