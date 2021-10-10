NSW records lowest COVID numbers as lockdown ends

Live

NSW has marked the last day of its lockdown by recording a further decline in COVID-19 infections – down to 477 new local infections, the lowest daily number in almost two months.

There were also six deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday – all men aged in their 50s, 60 or 70s and none fully vaccinated.

The state on Friday tipped over 90 per cent first-dose vaccination coverage on the final day of a 15-week lockdown. There are 72.75 per cent of eligible residents who are fully jabbed.

Having surpassed the 70 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone early last week, stay-at-home orders will cease for NSW’s fully vaccinated population from Monday.

Greater Sydney was locked down on June 25 due to the Delta strain outbreak.

Gyms, cafes, restaurants, pools, shops, hairdressers and beauticians will reopen from Monday and people will be allowed to venture more than five kilometres from their home.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings will also be permitted, with caps increased earlier this week to 10 and 30 people respectively.

Double-vaccinated residents have nevertheless been encouraged to take care when enjoying restored freedoms.

There are currently 794 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 159 in intensive care units and 76 on ventilators.

Bound for normal

It comes as Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga and Lismore are confirmed as the locations for a pilot program of the Service NSW app’s vaccination passport function.

The 500-person pilot will start on Monday, a week later than planned and the same day NSW’s lockdown winds down.

NSW residents who have received two COVID vaccine doses will thus need to show proof of vaccination through the Medicare app.

NSW Labor on Sunday said the state-based vaccination certificate should’ve been finalised long before the end of lockdown.

‘The delay of the vaccine app will leave businesses in the firing line as our state begins to reopen,” Labor’s Yasmin Catley said.

-AAP