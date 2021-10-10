News Coronavirus Melbourne Cup welcomes back punters, just so long as they’re double-jabbed and fewer than 10,000
Melbourne Cup welcomes back punters, just so long as they’re double-jabbed and fewer than 10,000

With only 10,000 spectators allowed it won't be the Cup Day we know, but it will be another step on the road back to normal. Photo: AAP
Double-vaccinated Victorians will be able to attend the Melbourne Cup and live music within weeks under a large-scale trial of crowd numbers.

About 10,000 racing fans will be able to attend the Melbourne Cup on November 2, while Oaks Day and Stakes Day will be allowed similar-sized crowds.

A live music event will also be held at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl on October 30 with thousands of people in the audience.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the events send an important signal about changes over the coming months.

“We’re going to normalise this virus, we are going to move through this difficult gateway, we’re going to open up and we’re going to be back doing what we do best,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The events are part of a large-scale trial of how the state’s economy will run once it hits 80 per cent vaccination thresholds.

On Sunday Victoria added 1890 COVID-19 infections to its caseload and an additional five deaths over the past 24 hours.

Residents of Mildura are again in lockdown to contain growing cases, with dozens of active infections in the area. 

Health officials in three states are also on alert after a Victorian flight attendant worked on return Virgin flights from Melbourne to Adelaide, Sydney and Newcastle while infectious from October 4 to 6.

-AAP

