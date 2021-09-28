News Coronavirus Tweed, Byron return to Qld travel bubble
Updated:
Tweed, Byron return to Qld travel bubble

tweed byron queensland
Residents of the northern rivers will find it easier to cross into Queensland once lockdowns end in Tweed and Byron. Photo: Getty
Two more local government areas on the NSW north coast will be added to the Queensland border bubble when their lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Tweed Heads and Byron Bay residents were plunged into a lockdown last Tuesday following an infectious COVID-19 case in both shires.

Residents were previously only allowed to cross the border for essential work, emergency volunteering and limited essential purposes.

But as of Wednesday those in the expanded border bubble will be allowed to enter Queensland for work, education, compassionate care and essential shopping again, provided they’ve received one dose of vaccination.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said the decision was made in conjunction with NSW directives.

“Once NSW announces changes we then immediately review that, and when it’s appropriate for us, put them in place,” she said on Tuesday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed the lockdowns of the Byron Bay and Tweed shires – sparked by a COVID-positive reality TV show crew member last week – would end at midnight on Tuesday.

“Thankfully we’ve had no further cases of concern, so the public health team have advised that they can come out of lockdown,” he said.

However, three more regional areas were put on notice – Port Macquarie and Muswellbrook, as well as a possible extension of the lockdown in Kempsey. Mr Hazzard said an announcement from NSW Health was possible later on Tuesday for all three local government areas.

“We just need to make some final decisions on that,” he said.

-with AAP

NSW
