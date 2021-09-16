Victoria will welcome modest easing to its COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59pm on Friday, as the state hits its target of 70 per cent of residents receiving their first vaccination.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a string of changes to be made to the state’s lockdowns on Thursday, relaxing restrictions on outdoor social interaction for Melbourne and regional Victoria.

But what are the changes? And will you need to be vaccinated to make the most of them?

Read below to find out more about what restrictions Victorians will have access to from Friday night.

Can we go for a picnic?

Under the change, Victorians will be allowed to leave home for outdoor social gatherings.

But if you are not fully vaccinated, your access is limited.

Up to five adults from two households will be able to go for a picnic or a walk if they are fully vaccinated.

Victorians over the age of 16 who are unvaccinated or have had only one dose will be able to meet one other person from a different household.

According to COVID Live statistics, 41.9 per cent of adults in Victoria have had their second dose.

How far can I travel?

The distance you can leave home for shopping for necessary goods and services, exercise and outdoor social interaction will increase from five kilometres to 10 kilometres.

However, the curfew from 9pm to 5am will remain.

What about exercise?

While gyms remain closed in Victoria, two people will now be able to train outdoors with a personal trainer.

Skate parks and outdoor communal exercise equipment will also reopen.

The time permitted for exercise – and now outdoor social interaction – will also increase from two hours a day to four hours.

Are property inspections and auctions on?

Real estate inspections will resume but auctions will not.

Only people from the same household can attend the inspection appointment, and the current occupant must not be present.

The real estate agent must remain outside.

Inspections can be made by appointment only and auctions remain available remotely.

Is live music back?

Sadly, for those wanting to attend, no.

But Victoria is one step closer to that being a reality, with venues reopening for broadcast purposes.

Up to five people will be able to attend an entertainment venue or physical recreation facility to broadcast a performance, class or concert.

Regional Victoria specifics

Current rules around public gatherings and travel in regional Victoria remain unchanged, with up to 10 people allowed together.

Indoor recreation including gyms and swimming pools can open, with density limits. This excludes spas, saunas and steam rooms.

Indoor facilities can open to 10 people, while outdoor facilities allow up to 20 people to train.

Swimming lessons and hydrotherapy can now occur, the government stated.

Tour buses can also operate with up to 10 people.