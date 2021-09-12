Jab-resistant Australians targeted in $50m outreach campaign

Live

Another $50 million will be spent trying to convince the 20 per cent of Australians who are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Australia’s COVID infection numbers are set to break records for a third consecutive day, after more than 2000 cases were reported in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

It was the highest number of daily cases for the nation so far during the pandemic, and comes as some states look to ease lockdown restrictions.

The federal government on Sunday launched a new campaign promoting an expanding network of vaccination sites, targeting a “younger age group”.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said research showed a growing number of people were willing to be jabbed, as the nation looks to a 70-80 per cent fully vaccinated rate before easing lockdown and travel restrictions.

“Eighty-one per cent of people say they will be or intend to be vaccinated,” Mr Hunt said.

“This campaign targets those who are still unsure to be vaccinated, as it will enable them to do things they enjoy, such as being with family, attending weddings, going to concerts and travelling.”

Multi-pronged crusade

More than 66 per cent of eligible Australians aged over 16 have received at least one COVID vaccination and 41 per cent is fully vaccinated, with some 22 million doses administered across the country.

The new campaign is due to air from Sunday evening and will subsequently bring the rollout of more public engagement through initiatives such as information kiosks at shopping centres and events, and community in-reach activities at Indigenous communities.

Victoria was the first jurisdiction to reveal its latest case count on Sunday, with 392 new infections.

Police in NSW will be patrolling beaches to enforce social distancing rules, with thousands expected to head to the water as the temperature is predicted to reach 28C in Sydney on Sunday.

In Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said quick action could be required to shut down an outbreak in Brisbane that has so far been confined to one family.

She warned on Saturday that while there was no lockdown yet, authorities would monitor the situation over the next 24 to 48 hours.

