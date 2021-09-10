Denmark scraps vaccine passports and all other COVID restrictions

Live

Denmark has lifted the last of its restrictions introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19, in a move made possible by the country’s high vaccination rate.

People no longer have to show a pass saying they have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for the virus, even for large-scale events such as football matches or at nightclubs, which have just reopened.

Denmark will also no longer classify COVID-19 as a disease which is “socially critical.” Instead, it will be classified as a “generally dangerous” illness, which means that certain restrictions on entering the country can remain in place.

Over the past few months, the government has been gradually dropping mask requirements and other restrictions. However, health authorities plan to continue promoting certain standards of hygiene including regaular hand washing.

Ready to party

Nightlife was allowed to reopen again at the start of the month, following a year and a half of closures, though initially, people had to show their vaccination, recovery or test status.

This requirement has also been lifted for bars, gyms and other activities.

However, for those entering the country from abroad, some restrictions still apply, with tests required depending on the country or region of origin.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the relaxation was possible thanks to the high number of people who have been vaccinated, in comments at the end of August.

So far, more than 83 per cent of Danes above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

“Digitalisation, which has been strategically advanced for a period of 20 years, has made both the testing and the vaccination campaigns easier,” said Reiner Perau of the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce.

-AAP