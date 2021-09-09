The rule changes coming to NSW after 70 per cent have been vaccinated

Restrictions on fully vaccinated New South Wales residents will be lifted on the Monday after the state reaches the crucial 70 per cent double-dose vaccination target.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the changes as part of a new roadmap to freedom on Thursday, but they are subject to fine-tuning if circumstances change drastically or if cases within a designated area remain too high.

So what are the changes?

I live in NSW – when can I go out?

The date is yet to be confirmed, but is forecast to be October 18 based on current vaccination rates.

Premier Berejiklian on Thursday said the new freedoms were conditional on vaccination rates and case numbers and exclusively for the fully vaccinated.

The new freedoms will come into effect after 70 per cent of NSW people aged 16 and over are double vaccinated.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to get vaccinated – if you have not had both doses of the vaccine by the time we hit the 70 per cent milestone, you will not be able to take advantage of these freedoms,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Non-vaccinated citizens aged under 16 will be able to access all outdoor settings but will only be able to visit indoor venues with members of their households.

Are restaurants and pubs open?

Hospitality venues will reopen subject to one person per four square metres inside and one person per two square metres outside.

Standing while drinking will be permitted at outside venues.

Unvaccinated citizens will not be able to enter and work in hospitality venues, while non-vaccinated young people under the age of 16 will be able to if accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

Can I go to the gym?

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities will be able to open under the one-person-per-four-square-metres rule and offer classes of up to 20 people.

Sporting facilities, including swimming pools, can also reopen for fully vaccinated people.

Is it time for that haircut?

Retail stores and personal services, such as hairdressers and nail salons in NSW will reopen, under the one-person-per-four-square-metres rule.

Salons will be capped at five clients per premises and only vaccinated people will be able to enter or work there.

Non-vaccinated citizens will have continued access to critical retail, including supermarkets, chemists and post offices, but be locked out of non-essential stores.

Will live events be back?

Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with one person per square metre, capped at 5000 people.

Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.

Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with one person per four square metres, or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity.

As with attending a hospitality venue, unvaccinated people under the age of 16 can attend if accompanied by vaccinated members of their family.

Do I still have to wear a mask?

Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports.

Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.

Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.

Employers must also continue to allow employees to work from home if the employee can do so.

Are parties on again?

Gatherings of up to five visitors will be allowed in homes where all adults are vaccinated.

Children 12 and under are not included.

Up to 20 fully vaccinated people can gather in outdoor settings.

What about places of worship and weddings?

Up to 50 people can attend weddings as of Monday, with dancing permitted, and eating and drinking only while seated.

Churches and other places of worship can also reopen, subject to the one-person-per-four-square-metres rule.

No singing is permitted.

Up to 50 guests can also attend funerals, with eating and drinking permitted while seated.

Can I travel?

International travel and domestic border restrictions impede many travel plans, but fully vaccinated people will be able to travel freely to regional NSW.

Camping grounds, caravan parks and car pooling will be permitted when NSW reaches its 70 per cent double vaccination target.

When NSW hits the 80 per cent double-dose target, the government intends to open up further freedoms around international travel, community sport, major events and other areas.