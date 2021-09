Expats will be able to return home later this year: PM

Live

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told the thousands of Australians stuck overseas that they will be able to return and quarantine at home later this year, as he acknowledges their frustration and heartbreak.

In a pre-recorded video message released on Thursday, Mr Morrison thanked expats for carrying a “very heavy burden” for the past year-and-a-half.

Mr Morrison flagged vaccinated Australians would be able to come home later this year and quarantine at home.

Home quarantine is being trialled in South Australia, but the federal government wants it to become the norm for returned travellers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming many people back home soon. We can get there this year,” Mr Morrison told an awards ceremony for high-achieving Australians working overseas.

“I thank you once again for your patience and enduring what has been a very frustrating and very difficult time for you.”

Thousands of Australians remain stranded overseas, due to Australia’s closed borders. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed in late July that 38,000 were registered as wanting to return home.

Australia is preparing to roll out vaccine passports from October to pave the wave for the resumption of international travel.

But this isn’t expected until vaccination coverage for people aged 16 and older reaches 80 per cent.

The national vaccination rate is currently half that.

“I know for Australians overseas it has been a very difficult and frustrating time,” Mr Morrison said.

“It’s tough living through a pandemic and being separated from your family and that’s brought its own heartbreak, life’s moments missed that you will never get back.”

-with AAP