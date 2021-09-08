NSW reports 1405 cases, five deaths amid plan to reopen bars, cafes

Live

NSW has confirmed another 1405 local cases of COVID-19 and five further deaths as it sets a date to reopen cafes and restaurants.

The five deaths confirmed on Thursday take the total number in the current outbreak to 153.

They were two men in their 80s, two women in their 70s, and a woman in her 40s.

On Thursday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian also confirmed reports that fully-vaccinated NSW citizens will be able to head back to pubs and cafes and get their hair cut from the Monday after the state reaches a 70 per cent double-dose vaccination rate among over-16s.

On current projections, that target is expected to be met by October 18.

Ms Berejiklian said the reopening roadmap was subject to change if circumstances did, or if COVID cases in a particular area remained too high.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to get vaccinated – if you have not had both doses of the vaccine by the time we hit the 70 per cent milestone, you will not be able to take advantage of these freedoms,” she said.

Added Treasurer Dominic Perrottet: “I believe [this plan] will give confidence to businesses across the state that they can start to open up, start to stock up and get ready for a bright summer here in NSW.”

New rules for fully vaccinated people

The following rules will take effect from the Monday after NSW hits the 70 per cent double dose target.

Gatherings at home and in public spaces

Up to five visitors allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated (not including children 12 and under);

Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings

Hospitality, retail and gyms

Hospitality venues can reopen subject to one person per four square metres inside and one person per two square metres outside. Standing while drinking permitted outside;

Shops can reopen under the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule (unvaccinated people will still be restricted to critical retail);

Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per four square metres, capped at five clients per premises;

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one-person-per-square metre rule and offer classes for up to 20 people;

Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen.

Stadiums, theatres and major outdoor recreation facilities

Major recreation outdoor facilities – including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos – can reopen with one person per square metres, capped at 5000 people;

Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events;

Indoor entertainment and information facilities – including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries – can reopen with one person per four square metres or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity.

Weddings, funerals and places of worship

Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated;

Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated;

Churches and places of worship to open subject to one-person-per-four-square-metres rule, with no singing.

Travel

Domestic travel, including trips to regional NSW, will be permitted;

Caravan parks and camping grounds can open;

Carpooling will be permitted.

Masks

Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports;

Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors;

Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.

Health authorities said non-vaccinated under-16s will be able to access all outdoor settings, but will be able to visit indoor venues only with members of their household.

Employers must continue to allow staff to work from home if they are able to do so.

Case breakdown

Of Thursday’s 1405 locally cases:

450 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD)

394 are from Western Sydney LHD

211 are from Sydney LHD

118 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD

74 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD

34 are from Northern Sydney LHD

24 are from Western NSW LHD

22 are from Central Coast LHD

23 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD

12 are from Hunter New England LHD

Fur are from Far West LHD

Three are from Southern NSW LHD

Nine are in correctional settings

27 cases are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

