Canberra has confirmed 20 new coronavirus infections, after becoming Australia’s first jurisdiction to crack the 80 per cent full vaccination rate in an age group.

Of Wednesday’s locally acquired cases, nine are linked and at least seven had been in the community during their infectious period.

Federal figures show 80.2 per cent of over-70s in Canberra are double-dosed, and the over-50s cohort is on 71 per cent.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expects full vaccination rates for those cohorts, as well as people in their 40s, to hit 95 per cent in the coming months.

  • For an updated list of exposure sites in the ACT click here

Nearly 250,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose in the territory, but Mr Barr warns the months ahead will be difficult.

“Until we exceed those vaccination targets that provide the community with the protection we need, we can only gradually ease restrictions,” he said.

Canberra’s lockdown runs until midnight on September 17.

-AAP

