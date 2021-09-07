Another 19 more Delta cases in Canberra

Live

Canberra has another 19 coronavirus cases as the Delta variant continues to circulate in the nation’s capital.

Of Tuesday’s infections, 13 were linked to current exposure sites or contacts while six remain under investigation.

Eleven of the people were in quarantine for the duration of their infectious period, six spent some time in the community and two remain under investigation.

The number of people in hospital fell to eight with one remaining in intensive care on a ventilator.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he was pleased with an increase in testing with more than 3500 people coming forward to be checked in the past 24 hours.

There are 230 active cases in Canberra, where the outbreak has infected more than 400 people.

-AAP