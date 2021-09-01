News Coronavirus Another 23 cases in ACT, including nine mysteries
Live

Another 23 cases in ACT, including nine mysteries

act coronavirus
Chief Minister Andrew Barr says most Canberra restrictions will remain until 80 per cent of residents are vaccinated. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The ACT has reported 23 coronavirus cases following the extension of Canberra’s lockdown for another fortnight.

Concerns about continued unlinked infections and people unknowingly out and about with the virus, means lockdown will run until at least September 17.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said 14 of Wednesday’s cases were linked and 11 had been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

He earlier warned restrictions could not ease significantly until at least 80 per cent of the eligible population had been vaccinated.

The outbreak in NSW, which has recorded its fifth straight day of 1000-plus new local cases, means Canberra remains vulnerable.

To soften the blow of another two weeks of lockdown, the ACT is relaxing some restrictions, including allowing small weddings, funerals and outdoor gatherings.

-AAP

Topics:

ACT
Follow Us

Live News

scott morrison joe biden anzus
View from The Hill: Morrison yet to forge personal relationship with Biden as ANZUS turns 70
hot Australian politicians
‘Hot Australian politicians’: The viral Instagram account transforming our political leaders
Commonwealth Bank
Commonwealth Bank paying ‘peanuts’ to savers. Here are the better deals
Col Pearse overcomes lockdown to secure tearful bronze
pocket money australia
How Australian kids’ pocket money payments differ based on gender and where they live
victoria lockdown six
Vic cases hit triple digits ahead of lockdown changes