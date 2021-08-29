Victoria records 92 new COVID cases, 31 unlinked

Live

In a blow to hopes that the state’s lockdown will soon end, Victoria has recorded 92 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases – including more than 30 not yet linked to existing outbreaks.

The 92 cases uncovered on Saturday came from more than 50,000 tests and take the number of active Victorian cases to 778.

The Victorian Department of Health has not outlined the number of these new cases out in the community while infectious.

One case was uncovered in Victoria’s hotel quarantine system.

It comes as a new COVID-19 cluster crops up in the Port Melbourne area, with at least four cases tracked down to date.

Exposure sites for the “concerning” cluster include a Fisherman’s Bend supermarket, car wash and auto warehouse.

All around the Bay

Authorities warned of growing case numbers in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs, but said there was also evidence of undetected cases in bayside areas in the southeast.

Meanwhile, an outbreak in Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley region on Saturday grew to at least 85 COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak has also spread to Echuca, after an aged care worker at the Wharparilla Lodge was infected by her partner.

Most of the 88 residents at the home have had both doses of the COVID-19 jab, while about 40 staff have been furloughed.

-AAP