Canberra records 30 new coronavirus cases

The ACT's coronavirus outbreak has grown to 167 cases, leading to calls to vaccinate children. Photo AAP
The ACT has recorded 30 new coronavirus cases, taking Canberra’s outbreak to 167 infections.

The territory is halfway through a three-week lockdown sparked by an infection imported from NSW.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 25 are linked and 11 had been in the community while infectious.

“I know these case numbers will cause concern – it is a record number of cases,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters on Tuesday.

The ACT wants to see a greater focus on vaccinating children as the virus spreads mainly in younger people and Pfizer registrations open for under-30s.

Mr Barr expects bookings to open for about 64,000 residents aged between 16 and 29 as more doses arrive, hopefully in September.

About 21,000 under-30s have already been vaccinated either with AstraZeneca or, because of priority eligibility, Pfizer.

The ACT previously extended Pfizer for people in their 30s.

The government has stressed supplies of AstraZeneca are more plentiful and available for those wanting a jab now.

-AAP

