News Coronavirus Canberra’s latest COVID cases lift total to 121
Updated:
Live

Canberra’s latest COVID cases lift total to 121

Like everything and everyone in the national capital, Canberra's famous carousel is locked down. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the nation’s capital, 17 that are linked to previously known cases and two that remain under investigation.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said only six of the new cases were infectious in the community.

The are now 121 active cases in the territory, which remains under lockdown until September 2.

The latest numbers are over double the total cases announced on Saturday, but Mr Barr said this was a reflection of the slight change in the reporting cut-off time.

“It does reflect the situation that we face, there will still be new cases in the days ahead,” he warned reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“What we are striving for is that all of those new cases are not infectious in the community.”

Included in the figure is an outbreak totalling 14 cases in the disability sector, with a significant number of support workers among them.

More broadly, Mr Barr said the ACT remains vulnerable because of its geographic position with surrounding NSW recording another peak day of 830 cases on Sunday.

“We are not the only Australian state or territory that faces risk from New South Wales but it would be defensible to say our risk is somewhat greater than most other Australian states and territories,” Mr Barr said.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Happy mature woman outdoors in autumn
Book extract: Building this ‘intrinsic capacity’ is key to living a longer, more enjoyable life
Intermittent fasting offers health benefits on top of weight loss, but not for everyone
Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government.
‘Time to act’: Australian government has ‘moral obligation’ to help Afghans flee Taliban, expats say
Crush fears at Kabul airport as Taliban rounds up ‘enemies’
A school of jack fish in a spiral formation at Heron Island in the Great Barrier Reef. A visual metaphor for the spiralling crisis unfolding within our oceans and the need for concentrated efforts to protect marine ecosystems.
Great Barrier Reef snap beats these incredible images to take top photography gong
Bronte Splashers Swimming Club members prepare to race at Bronte Pool on July 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Founded
From Bottega Veneta to Bondi Born, Kirstie Clements searches for the perfect swimsuit