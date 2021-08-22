Live

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the nation’s capital, 17 that are linked to previously known cases and two that remain under investigation.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said only six of the new cases were infectious in the community.

The are now 121 active cases in the territory, which remains under lockdown until September 2.

The latest numbers are over double the total cases announced on Saturday, but Mr Barr said this was a reflection of the slight change in the reporting cut-off time.

“It does reflect the situation that we face, there will still be new cases in the days ahead,” he warned reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“What we are striving for is that all of those new cases are not infectious in the community.”

Included in the figure is an outbreak totalling 14 cases in the disability sector, with a significant number of support workers among them.

More broadly, Mr Barr said the ACT remains vulnerable because of its geographic position with surrounding NSW recording another peak day of 830 cases on Sunday.

“We are not the only Australian state or territory that faces risk from New South Wales but it would be defensible to say our risk is somewhat greater than most other Australian states and territories,” Mr Barr said.

-AAP