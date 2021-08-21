News Coronavirus ACT records eight new virus cases
The ACT has recorded eight fresh locally acquired cases of COVID-19, all of them linked to the territory’s current outbreak and none infectious while in the community.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says 4683 virus tests were conducted in the ACT in the 24 hours to Friday evening, with waiting times remaining relatively short.

Mr Barr said police were also pleased with the territory’s efforts around compliance, with almost 800 traffic stops during the same period and 11 directions issued for people to leave the ACT.

However he said it would not be possible to stage this year’s Floriade flower and entertainment festival.

Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said out of the territory’s total of 102 cases, 100 either have links to known cases or to exposure sites where known transmissions have occurred.

With the ACT’s vaccine clinics booked out until mid-October, a mass vaccination hub will open at the Australian Institute of Sport arena so under-40s can register for Pfizer when it’s available.

Pfizer is still restricted to children aged between 12 and 15 who are Indigenous, have underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

But that is expected to change soon as the national immunisation panel readies to tick off the jab for everyone in that age group.

Mr Barr has questioned the federal goal of achieving vaccination coverage of between 70 and 80 per cent and wants more clarity about what it means.

“I am hoping that Canberra will well exceed the national vaccination targets and between now and when the nation reaches 70 and 80 per cent, our objective locally is to get there first,” he said on Saturday.

Nearly 35 per cent of the territory’s eligible population is fully jabbed so far.

Mr Barr has flagged extra financial aid for businesses facing lockdown until September 2.

-AAP

Topics:

ACT Coronavirus Australia
