Alleged Sydney lockdown protest leader arrested

An alleged leader and organiser of a proposed anti-lockdown protest in central Sydney this weekend has been arrested for failing to comply with NSW public health orders.

The Queensland-based Victorian man, aged 29, allegedly breached public health orders by driving to Sydney last weekend.

NSW Police say he was staying at a North Sydney hotel but was found on Thursday afternoon at Hornsby train station.

He allegedly told officers he was lost and couldn’t give a reasonable excuse for travelling to Hornsby.

The man has been charged with failing to comply with public health orders, encouraging the commission of crimes and making false representations prompting police involvement.

He’ll appear at Hornsby Local Court on Friday.

NSW Police and the government have urged all residents to not attend any planned protests amid COVID-19 lockdown.

An anti-lockdown protest in Sydney last month attracted 3500 people and prompted multiple arrests.