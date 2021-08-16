ACT extends lockdown, 19 new COVID cases

Live

Canberra’s lockdown will be extended for another two weeks as the ACT records another 19 coronavirus cases.

The new cases take the ACT’s outbreak to 28 and include a worker at a Tuggeranong aged care centre as well as a student at Lyneham High School.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the lockdown would be extended for another fortnight until September 2.

“As today’s figures demonstrate, the virus is active in our community,” he said on Monday.

“This is a serious situation.

“We do not want to see the numbers continue to grow and we do not want to see exponential growth.”

The Greenway Views village is in lockdown after a worker did three shifts while infectious.

It’s the ACT’s first confirmed case in a retirement village.

Meanwhile, a student from Lyneham High School who attended the city’s inner north campus for four days has tested positive.

Canberra’s lockdown was initially slated to end this Thursday.

-AAP