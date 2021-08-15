News Coronavirus Qld records zero new local COVID-19 cases as the state advises against travel to any part of NSW
Qld records zero new local COVID-19 cases as the state advises against travel to any part of NSW

Queensland has recorded zero new local COVID-19 cases as the state government advises against any travel into NSW.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned however that the 143-strong Indooroopilly cluster is unlikely to have fully exhausted itself.

“We are not out of the woods yet – if you have any symptoms, please go and get a test, that’s critical,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Sunday.

One COVID-19 case was uncovered in hotel quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was “very concerned” about the detection of COVID-19 cases in regional NSW including in the state’s north.

NSW responded on Saturday afternoon by locking down all of its regional areas for at least the next seven days.

“Because all of NSW is in a lockdown position, there should be very minimal movement over that border,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is probably the tightest our border controls have been put in place, they are very strict … we are checking people and of course there’s very minimal reason for that movement.

“It’s only if you’re an essential worker and we’ll be checking freight.”
Deputy Chief Health Officer James Smith advised all people in southeast Queensland, especially the Gold Coast, to wear a mask.

Queensland recorded six new locally acquired cases on Saturday, including a one-year-old child who is currently in hospital.

Authorities said the infant case, the youngest in the current cluster, showed how easily the Delta strain infected children.

