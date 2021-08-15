NSW records 415 new local cases, four virus deaths

Live

New South Wales has reported another 415 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and four more virus-related deaths after the Prime Minister announced the Commonwealth would send the state an extra 530,000 doses of Pfizer to help contain the outbreak.

New South Wales Police also announced at Sunday’s COVID update that they would launch a new compliance enforcement operation from 12.01am on Monday called Operation Stay at Home.

The enforcement action will see 1400 highway patrol officers taking to the streets and “setting up roadblocks so there is simply nowhere for you to go if you want to breach public health orders,” according to NSW deputy police commissioner Michael Willing.

At Sunday’s briefing, State Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed a female in her 50s, a female in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a female in her 80s had died over the 24 hours to 8pm after contracting the virus.

Ms Berejiklian said the woman in her 80s was the only person who had received both doses of the vaccine and had suffered from underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the total number of fatalities linked to the current outbreak to 48.

“Again, our heartfelt deepest sympathies and condolences to all of their loved ones,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Please know, the last thing we want to see is more deaths because of this outbreak, but unfortunately we know that is what we are going to see unless we reduce case numbers and unless we increase the rate of vaccination.”

Ms Berejiklian said the areas of greatest concern were in western and southwestern Sydney and included Blacktown, Mount Druitt, Auburn, and Guilford.

As the state’s total number of cases since June 16 jumped to 7745, the Premier said the “future was in our hands” and New South Wales residents had the “choice to do the right thing”.

“We have a choice to follow the rules and get our vaccine and a combination of following the rules and getting vaccinated will help us get to where we want to be,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The risk is that if too many people do the wrong thing, the trajectory New South Wales and Australia will follow is what has happened overseas, with thousands and thousands of cases every day and so many deaths. We don’t want to see that happen.”

She said New South Wales had now administered more than 5 million jabs and 50 per cent of its eligible population had received their first dose.

Of Sunday’s 415 local cases, 139 have been linked to a known case or cluster and the source of infection for 276 cases is under investigation.

With the state’s chief health officer Kerry Chant revealing that transmission was still occurring at critical workplaces and between households, at least 66 cases were in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

The isolation status of 273 cases remains under investigation.

Dr Chant said 62 people were in ICU. She also confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been admitted to hospital with COVID but indicated this was mainly because he also had pneumococcal meningitis.

“This is a time where we have to reach out through our social networks, do all we can with our loved ones and extended family and get the message about the seriousness of this issue,” Dr Chant said of the need to follow the rules.

“We are a fork in the road and we have to decide what path we will choose.”

Also at Sunday’s briefing, Deputy Commissioner Willing revealed police handed out 529 infringement notices for breaches of public health orders overnight.

He said this included 31 notices for people “who thought it was a good idea to have a public gathering on the cliffs at Clovelly Beach”; 18 notices for people who gathered at a home in Jesmond, near Newcastle; and 10 notices for people who went to a barbecue lunch in Blacktown.

As part of the newly announced Operation Stay at Home, 1400 Highway Patrol Officers will from 12.01am on Monday start patrolling backroads and setting up roadblocks to ensure greater compliance with COVID restrictions.

Extra Pfizer

The news comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that the Commonwealth had secured an additional one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in a “straightforward transaction” with Poland.

Mr Morrison said 530,000 doses would be “prioritised for express delivery” to people living in the 12 high-risk LGAs in New South Wales.

“I can’t go into the commercial arrangements, I am sure you will understand,” the Prime Minister said.

“But as a straight transaction, the Prime Minister of Poland and I had a very positive discussion.”

It comes after New South Wales endured its worst day of the pandemic on Saturday when the state reported 466 new locally acquired cases and announced tougher restrictions.

The record-breaking day led the state government to expand lockdown rules to encompass the entire state of New South Wales while introducing a five-kilometre travel limit for people living in Greater Sydney. Previously, Sydney residents were required to stay within 10 kilometres of their home.