News Coronavirus Australia buys 1 million additional Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland
Updated:
Live

Australia buys 1 million additional Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland

Scott Morrison Pfizer vaccine
Mr Morrison said the doses were bought in a straightforward commercial transaction. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government has secured a deal to purchase an additional one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Poland. 

The doses are en route to Australia from Warsaw, with more than half already earmarked to be distributed directly to NSW.

Mr Morrison said the vaccines, which he described as “more than a million doses of hope’, would be rolled out from as early as next week.

“Earlier today, a plane left Dubai, having left Warsaw last night,” the Prime Minister told a media conference on Sunday.

“We have been in discussions with the Polish government now for several weeks, and we have secured over an additional one million doses of Pfizer, which will start landing in Australia from tonight.”

The new doses are in addition to the 40 million Pfizer doses that Australia has already contracted to be delivered.

Mr Morrison said the vaccines were purchased from Poland in a “straightforward transaction”.

“We have purchased the additional vaccines, I can’t go into the commercial arrangements, I am sure you will understand,” the Prime Minister said.

“But as a straight transaction, the Prime Minister of Poland and I had a very positive discussion.”

Mr Morrison said the new Pfizer doses would be directed toward adults under 40.

“The one million doses, I have discussed this with the New South Wales Premier yesterday, will be targeted to Australians aged 20 to 39 years of age. Who were identified in the Doherty modelling as peak transmitters of COVID-19,” he said.

“Some of those doses will be prioritised for express delivery to the 12 [NSW] government areas where the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow.”

The Polish embassy in Canberra released a statement saying it was reselling its doses on a non-profit basis.

It said Poland recently offered to share vaccines, mainly with low and middle-income countries, including its Eastern neighbours and Balkan countries.

“The decision to also add Australia to the list was taken against the backdrop of the current outbreak of Delta variant in the country, following the talks between both countries’ officials, including the Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers,” it said.

Follow Us

Live News

Dennis Atkins, Scott Morrison
Dennis Atkins: Scott Morrison will weaponise climate crisis in pursuit of re-election
climate change alan kohler scott morrison
Alan Kohler: The money for dealing with climate change will have to be printed
Simon Kuestenmacher
The Stats Guy: Suddenly, private health insurance strikes Millennials as a neat idea
Australian troops to land in Afghanistan this week as Taliban sweeps the country
NSW police, military escalate enforcement as entire state now in lockdown
Jodie Comer stars in Free Guy
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer on the women who helped her film Free Guy