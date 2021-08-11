Another NSW region is eyeing the possibility of lockdown after a confirmed case of the coronavirus emerged at Dubbo West Public School in the state’s central west.

The Department of Education was advised by NSW Health late on Tuesday of the case and the school has been closed, while staff and students are being asked to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

Around 38,000 people living in Dubbo and surrounding areas are on high alert and have been urged to get tested and limit their movements after authorities found fragments of the virus in Dubbo and nearby Mudgee over the weekend.

Dugald Saunders MP announced on Facebook late Tuesday that the infected person was isolating after becoming symptomatic on Monday and undergoing testing on Tuesday.

“Nine close contacts who have been identified to date, are in isolation, and either have been tested, or will be tested as soon as possible,” he said.

The spread comes as the virus seeps into regional areas, with snap lockdowns in the Hunter, Byron Bay, Armidale and Tamworth.

Mr Saunders said it was not yet known how transmission occurred.

However media are reporting possible links to two schools — Dubbo West Public School and Macquarie Anglican Grammar School — where students and staff have been asked to self-isolate.

Fragments of Covid-19 were detected in Dubbo sewage samples taken on August 3 and August 5.

Mr Saunders urged Dubbo residents to limit their movements and undergo testing.

“Anyone in Dubbo who is currently experiencing even mild cold-like symptoms is asked to come forward immediately for testing,” he said.

“Other concerned residents, and people who may have recently experienced cold-like symptoms are also urged to be tested.”

Mr Saunders said the Local Health District was increasing testing capacity at the drive through clinic at the Dubbo Showground, opening at 8am.

The COVID SAFE clinic at the Manera Plaza, 77 Myall Street had undergone intensive cleaning and would be operating as normal between 8am and 4.30pm, seven days a week.

However he said testing was not available at Dubbo Base Hospital. This service was relocated to the COVID SAFE testing clinic at Manera Plaza.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian highlighted compliance with health orders was crucial to prevent further spread in the state after a Sydney man travelled to Byron Bay against rules, sending the northern rivers region into lockdown.

Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said a strong police presence was assisting after 17 people were caught travelling without a legitimate excuse over a 24-hour period.

Mishandling of ‘superspreader party

NSW’s chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has admitted authorities missed an opportunity to contain a ‘superspreader’ party in western Sydney which sparked the current lockdown.

The party was attended by 30 people in West Hoxton in June but the NSW government was not aware of the extent of the Delta outbreak stemming from the gathering.

The revelations came at an inquiry on Tuesday into the government’s handling of the current outbreak which ballooned to 356 daily cases on Tuesday, with four deaths.

Brad Hazzard and Dr Chant were questioned as the health minister disputed suggestions the government had not listened to the health advice regarding the “moving feast” that was the COVID-19 Delta strain outbreak.

Mr Hazzard said the initial response to the outbreak had been done “very well and very quickly”.

He repeatedly reminded the committee the pair had volunteered their time and were not obliged to answer any questions.

“It would be the first time in history that in the middle of a war, a parliamentary committee called an inquiry to ask us how did you make your decisions,” he said.

It emerged that there were “issues” around the containment of the ‘superspreader party’ which was the catalyst for the decision to lock down Greater Sydney.

The party was attended by a man linked to the Bondi cluster and 27 of the attendees became infected and passed it on to their contacts.

“It was unknown at the time that there wasn’t containment of the West Hoxton Park party … there is concern that there was leakage at that point that was not recognised at the time,” Dr Chant said.

“The outbreak was actually brought under control in south-eastern Sydney … when it got introduced into south-western Sydney [and] that’s when we saw the main case numbers. And I think to be fair, it needed a different response in south-western Sydney.

“With the benefit of hindsight, there were different decisions that could be made.”

Greens MP David Shoebridge asked why this was the case.

“The initial intelligence was the West Hoxton party was effectively controlled, everyone immediately contacted within the timeframe,” Dr Chant said.

“There were subsequent emerging issues associated with that and I’d be happy to reflect on the thinking at that particular time.”

Mr Shoebridge said the NSW government was less transparent than Victoria after Premier Daniel Andrews was available “for the better part of a day” at one of that state’s inquiries.

Victoria in limbo

A fresh COVID-19 case has been connected to a Melbourne paediatric specialist clinic, with urgent investigations under way into that person’s movements.

“Following the notification of a confirmed case, the Department of Health is investigating a potential exposure at private medical rooms at 48 Flemington Rd, Melbourne on Monday 9 August,” the department said on Tuesday night.

The department says it is reviewing the individual’s movements and their likely infectious period.

It is not yet known whether the case worked at the clinic or was a patient, nor whether it is part of the 20 cases reported on Tuesday or a new case.

“Precautionary public health actions are in place while this investigation is underway,” the statement said.

Melbourne Paediatric Specialists’ clinic is located at 48 Flemington Road, which forms part of a commercial precinct adjacent to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Earlier, authorities refused to rule out an extension to Melbourne’s lockdown, as the state recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases and young people rushed to get vaccinated.

Health Minister Martin Foley would not say whether the sixth lockdown would end as planned on Thursday, claiming decisions were being made on an “hour-by-hour basis”.

“I don’t know what the future brings. The crystal ball hasn’t fired up lately,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“As soon as that decision is made we will be sharing it with all Victorians.”

There are more than 12,000 close contacts of infected cases self-isolating and almost 250 exposure sites across Melbourne.

Of greatest concern to authorities is Caroline Springs Square Shopping Centre, where half of Tuesday’s new cases contracted the virus.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said 25 cases were linked to the shopping centre and he urged anyone who had attended between July 27 and August 5 to get tested.

Decision day for North Queensland

The tourist city of Cairns is braced for a decision on whether its three-day lockdown will end as planned on Wednesday afternoon.

Cairns and the neighbouring Aboriginal community of Yarrabah were ordered into the three-day lockdown at 4pm on Sunday after a taxi driver spent 10 days in the community while he was infectious.

On seven of those days the was behind the wheel of his cab, driving passengers around the city. He was not vaccinated.

Residents have been flocking to testing centres since news of the case broke on Sunday.

Wednesday’s figures will be the third set of results since then, and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will be relying on them as she decides if the lockdown can end as planned at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Dr Young will be hoping for another day of few new cases in the southeast.

On Tuesday there were just three new locally acquired cases, all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster and all in isolation for the entirety of their infectious periods.

-with AAP