Suburban shopping centre emerges as Vic virus epicentre

Live

Victorian authorities are increasingly worried about the spread of coronavirus through a western Melbourne shopping centre.

There are now 25 COVID cases associated with the Caroline Springs Square centre, linked through a host of different shops and offices, including a BWS, and Aldi, a real estate office and a pharmacy.

The whole centre has been named as a tier two exposure site, and people in the outer-Melbourne suburb are urged to get tested.

“It’s a busy, important shopping centre,” testing commander Jeroen Weimar said on Tuesday.

“Can I also just add my thanks for all those retailers and businesses in

the shopping centre. I know it’s incredibly distressing to be part of an exposure site.

“It is of no fault to any of the businesses concerned, let alone the individuals concerned. But, as we know, the virus doesn’t stop for anybody and doesn’t stop for any business.”

Victoria had 20 more local COVID cases on Tuesday. All were linked to existing outbreaks and five were in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

Ten of Tuesday’s cases were linked to the CS Square centre – four to YPA Real Estate, three to the Jolly Miller cafe, one two Pacific Smiles Dentist, and two others who were just shopping centre visitors.

Health Minister Martin Foley refused to say whether Melbourne would emerge from lockdown as planned on Thursday night. But authorities have previously said they first want to see all cases in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

“I don’t know what the future brings. The crystal ball hasn’t fired up lately. What we’ll do is follow the public health advice as it comes in on a day-to-day proposition,” he said.

“Yesterday we had one case quarantining for the whole infectious period … [Today] five had been quarantining for their entire infectious period. That’s good.

“Fifteen have been out in the community. And there’s been transmissions through a number of schools. So that’s on the riskier side of things. I think it’s fair to characterise it as progress but still some way to go.”

Victoria has more than 12,000 people in quarantine as close contacts of existing cases.

It has 111 active virus infections, including 76 linked to the outbreaks that sent it back into lockdown last Thursday.

There are two COVID patients in Victorian hospitals. For the first time in months, there are none in intensive care.

Demand for vaccination has also soared since state-run hubs began on Monday to offer AstraZeneca shots to anyone over 18. Health Minister Martin Foley said 2366 first doses of AstraZeneca were given in the hubs on Monday.

“That is a more than threefold increase when compared to the Monday of the previous week,” he said.

“Clearly, young people have assessed their personal situation in a strong and informed manner and many are determining that there are significant risks in remaining unvaccinated during the Delta outbreak, and during lockdown and they’ve made a balanced and pretty straightforward decision as to where their interests and the community interests lie, because they know it’s not just about them.”

The pop-up vaccination clinic set up in conjunction with COVID testing at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina, when a virus case was confirmed last week, has administered 1252 doses.

“That’s more than half the school and keep in mind that many of the families had also gone to other vaccination centres … Some have already in fact been vaccinated,” Mr Foley said.

From Tuesday, a dedicated vaccination clinic for schools in the Wyndham area, in Melbourne’s outer-west, will also open.

“This is as part of that expansion of trials to make sure that, because of this particular outbreak having such a strong focus on school communities, we want to dedicate the response where the need is the greatest,” he said.