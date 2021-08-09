Eleven more COVID cases in Vic as exposure sites balloon

Live

Victoria has confirmed 11 more local coronavirus cases, as the number of exposure sites across the state surges.

One of Monday’s cases was in quarantine while infectious, while the others were not.

All of the latest infections are linked to the outbreaks that sparked Victoria’s seven-day lockdown.

They came from nearly 39,000 tests in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday.

Elsewhere, a major women’s and children’s hospital in Melbourne’s north-west is among more than 170 exposure sites linked to the outbreaks.

The Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital in St Albans was listed as an exposure site on Sunday night, after a person infected with coronavirus visited on Friday.

The Maternity Assessment Centre on level three and Dorevitch Pathology on the ground floor have been listed as tier-one exposure sites, with anyone who visited the facilities between 8.15am and 2.45pm and 9.05am and 9.50am respectively required to get tested immediately and then isolate for 14 days.

The cafe in the main corridor has been listed as a tier-two exposure site between 9.20am and 9.50am, with anyone who visited required to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result

All other visitors to the Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital between 8.15-2.45pm must monitor for symptoms.

See all of Victoria’s COVID exposure sites here

Victoria will also open Australia’s-first drive-through vaccination clinic on Monday.

The facility – in a former Bunnings warehouse in Melton, in Melbourne’s outer north-west – is initially expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses a week, with hopes it will be the first in a series of drive-through hubs.

Victorians under 40 will also have the opportunity to receive the AstraZeneca jab at nine of the state’s mass vaccination centres from Monday. Children aged 12-15 with underlying health conditions or of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent will be allowed to receive Pfizer doses.

On Sunday, chief health officer Brett Sutton encouraged the take-up of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“If I were 25 and AstraZeneca was the only vaccine available to me today, I would get it,” he said.

Victoria also had 11 new COVID cases on Sunday, after 29 on Saturday. Of those, all were linked to earlier cases but not were in quarantine while infectious.

-with AAP