NSW should have an “aspiration” to reach zero cases but will have to learn to “live with Delta” as daily infections show no signs of abating and people continue to test positive while in the community.

The state’s premier Gladys Berejiklian said completely suppressing the virus was a “challenge for us” and that increasing vaccinations would be the ticket to freedom.

The nation’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has also indicated the struggling state needs a “circuit breaker”, that is, new ways of getting daily case numbers down.

On Friday night, an entire south-west Sydney apartment complex was locked down and the building secured after 14 people tested positive, with the likelihood that more families are infected.

Residents of the 10-storey building in Liverpool have been deemed close contacts and ordered to isolate for 14 days, with police and private security monitoring the multi-storey complex.

NSW Health is working to determine how many households are affected within the units at Liverpool and food, services and welfare checks will be provided.

“Testing of residents will be done in their apartments, as they cannot leave during their isolation period,” as spokesperson said in a statement.

“The NSW police force and private security are ensuring the safety of the building.

“Food and other services, including daily welfare checks, will be provided to residents safely during their 14-day quarantine period.

“Tailored support services will be provided to all isolated residents

as needed.“

NSW hit a record 291 new locally acquired COVID cases on Friday which Ms Berejiklian foreshadowed would rise further.

“We are likely to see this trend continue for the next few days so I just want everybody to prepare themselves for higher case numbers,” she said.

The death toll rose to 23 this outbreak, with the death of a female patient at Liverpool Hospital who acquired the virus from a health worker.

Ninety-six of Friday’s cases were infectious while in the community.

Ms Berejiklian all but conceded the state would not reach her earlier target of zero cases circulating in the community.

“It’s obviously a challenge for us to get down to that number, but that has to be our aspiration. We have to try and get down as low as we can,” she said.

“We know, given where the numbers are and the experience of Delta overseas, that we now have to live with Delta in one way or another – and that’s pretty obvious. But the higher the vaccination rate, the safer we all are and the more free we will be”.

Professor Kelly said there was no sign of the NSW outbreak heading towards zero, which remained the national approach.

“There is clearly a need for a circuit-breaker,” he told reporters.

He listed increasing the speed of people being diagnosed, better compliance with public health measures and higher vaccination rates as key to case numbers falling.

“NSW needs to stay the course and look for those new ways of increasing and improving that situation.”

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan expressed concerns NSW could be about to ditch the zero-case approach.

“We can’t have one state surrendering. That would be debilitating for the entire nation, dangerous for the health of the people in that state and it would mean that we would continue to have interstate borders for the long term,” he said.

“We don’t live with it, we don’t tolerate it, we don’t have it linger, we suppress it and we get rid of it.”

Lockdown restrictions for Greater Sydney and beyond are scheduled to lift on August 29 but the timeline is dependent on case and vaccination numbers.

“Once we have the 70 per cent vaccination rates, life will be much easier and of course once we hit 80 per cent, life will be as normal as we can expect during COVID,” Ms Berejiklian said.

More than 44 per cent of NSW residents over 16 have been jabbed at least once.

NSW Health minister Brad Hazzard admitted the hospital system was stretched, with 50 COVID patients in intensive care, with 22 ventilated.

