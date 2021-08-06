Six more COVID cases as Victorians begin lockdown

Live

Victoria has recorded four new locally acquired coronavirus cases on the first day of its sixth lockdown.

The health department confirmed the state recorded six cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Two had already been reported by authorities on Thursday.

All six cases are linked to previously reported infections of the Delta variant and have been in the community while infectious.

One of Friday’s new cases is a year 6 student at Heathdale Christian College in Werribee, in Melbourne’s west.

“Due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Werribee campus in year 6, both campuses are closed until further notice,” the school posted on Facebook late on Thursday.

“Due to cross-campus contact, anyone who was on either campus on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday this week must self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Another is a cleaner at a private hospital in Melbourne.

“We have been advised that a contractor, who cleans parts of the Epworth Medical Centre, has tested positive for COVID-19. This contractor cleans several floors within the centre, after business hours,” Epworth HealthCare group chief executive Dr Lachlan Henderson said on Friday.

Some 29,631 virus test results were processed on Thursday and 18,901 Victorians were vaccinated.

The statewide lockdown began at 8pm on Thursday. The same rules that applied during July’s lockdown have returned, including the five reasons to leave home, the five-kilometre travel limit for exercise and shopping and compulsory masks indoors and outdoors.

See all of Victoria’s exposure sites here

Premier Daniel Andrews said the decision to lock down was “incredibly painful” but there was no alternative.

“The alternative is not to be locked down for seven days, it’s being locked down for seven weeks or more, locked down until we get to 80 per cent vaccination and that may not happen until Christmas time,” he said.

Further financial support for businesses is expected to be announced on Friday, with those that applied for grants and income support during the last lockdown to receive payments again.

Fifteen protesters were arrested after they rallied against the lockdown in Melbourne’s CBD overnight.

-with AAP