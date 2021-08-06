News Coronavirus Man charged after allegedly claiming he caught COVID-19 to take the day off work
Live

Man charged after allegedly claiming he caught COVID-19 to take the day off work

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A New South Wales man been charged by police after allegedly chucking sickie by telling his boss he caught COVID-19.

The Illawarra resident’s claim resulted in his colleagues being ordered into self-isolation.

The 23-year-old allegedly texted his boss on Monday morning, saying he had COVID-19 and could not attend work that day in Newcastle.

His colleagues were sent into self-isolation and forced to test for COVID-19, while several locations around his workplace were deep cleaned.

NSW Police said the man later on Monday sent a second text to his boss, saying he had tested again and returned a negative result.

However, the man had allegedly never received an initial positive test result.

He has been charged with conveying false information that a person or property is in danger.

He’ll appear at Wollongong Local Court in September.

Follow Us

Live News

SPC
‘Unrealistic’: SPC’s no jab, no work plan out on a legal limb
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Pair chases golden legacy after Australia’s finals heartbreak
the-voice
The Voice v The Block: TV networks next big investments after the Olympics
Scott Morrison vaccination 80 per cent plan
The 3 per cent who could derail the reopening, and decide the next election
Tokyo Olympics
‘Embarrassment’: US athletics team blasted by legends over poor performances
Making Money Easy Ep.10 | Roadmaps – if only they were meant for your road trip holiday! | Podcast