Tasmania confirms COVID case in quarantine

Live

A NSW traveller has tested positive to coronavirus after spending time in quarantine in Tasmania and travelling through Victoria.

The 31-year-old travelled to Tasmania on August 2 via Victoria and was ordered into quarantine.

“He arrived without having an endorsed pass,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

The was tested on Tuesday while in quarantine and returned a positive result on Thursday morning. He reportedly began showing symptoms about the same time.

He left quarantine in Launceston and returned home to NSW on Wednesday, as is permitted under the island state’s emergency act.

“This is not a case of community transmission. This is a case that has been picked up in quarantine,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said.

He said it was likely to be the Delta variant of COVID.

“We’re not going to be asking anyone in northern Tasmania to close their business or lock down at this stage,” he said.

But he said he did expect to see a surge in testing.

Those on Virgin Flight 1364 from Melbourne to Launceston on Monday, August 2, which the man was aboard, should self-isolate immediately.

It is the first COVID case in the island state since December 2020.

-with AAP