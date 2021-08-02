NSW reports 207 new local cases and another virus death

Live

New South Wales has reported 207 new locally acquired cases and another death linked to an aged care outbreak amid fresh appeals from State Premier Gladys Berejiklian to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Let’s make August the month we come forward and get vaccinated,” the Premier said on Monday.

“We have always had a sense of urgency in NSW, and today it is a greater sense of urgency than ever.”

State health officials said a man in his 90s from southwest Sydney had died on Sunday at Liverpool Hospital.

He had received only one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and his death was the 15th virus-related fatality since the beginning of the latest outbreak on June 16.

The news came as 300 ADF troops on Monday joined NSW Police in patrolling the streets and knocking on doors to ensure greater compliance with lockdown rules in eight local government areas.

The military support was requested by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Thursday when NSW reported a record 239 COVID cases – a figure that was matched again on Sunday.

Seventy-two infectious in community

Of Monday’s 207 new local cases – which were detected from a record 117,009 cases – 105 are linked to a known case or cluster, while the source of infection for 102 cases remains under investigation.

With transmission most often occurring at critical workplaces and among households, 72 cases were in the community for at least part of their infectious period. Ms Berejiklian said this figure was too high and people aged between 20 and 40 were the biggest spreaders of the virus as they were the most mobile.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant also flagged freight and food distribution businesses as particular areas of concern after it emerged just one workplace was linked to 30 positive cases.

Meanwhile, 89 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and the isolation status of 46 cases remains under investigation.

Monday’s figures bring the total number of cases linked to the current outbreak to 3634.

State health officials said 232 COVID cases were in hospital, including 54 people in intensive care and 25 people requiring ventilation.

Schools, aged care affected

Strathfield South Public School, in Sydney’s west, has been closed after a positive case was identified in the school community.

The school’s website says contact tracing and deep cleaning is underway and all staff and students must self-isolate until they receive further advice.

Staff and residents across a number of aged care facilities have also been infected with COVID-19.

NSW Health said as of 8pm on Sunday evening, 14 cases were linked to the Wyoming Residential Aged Care Facility in Summer Hill, including 13 residents and one staff member.

Four of the new cases reported on Monday were linked to the Summer Hill outbreak and have been removed from the facility, according to Dr Chant.

She said the other residents on the top floor of the facility had been sent to hospital as a precaution.

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said ten residents at the facility had refused vaccination and seven of them had now tested positive.

He also explained the Summer Hill outbreak was linked to a ‘Christmas in July’ event held at the private aged care facility.

-with AAP