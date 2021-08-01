Live

Queensland has recorded nine new local COVID-19 cases as the state’s southeast endures its first full day of lockdown.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles on said the latest cases – all of the highly contagious Delta variant – were connected to the Indooroopilly cluster.

It was the highest number of daily infections in almost 12 months.

The Indooroopilly cluster now numbers at least 18 people and Mr Miles implored more Queenslanders to seek virus testing.

“We did 11,468 tests in the last 24 hours. Our message is simple – that is not enough tests,” Mr Miles told reporters.

“We need more Queenslanders, particularly in the southeast, to get tested,”

Mr Miles declared a “go hard, go early” response to the outbreak on Saturday after six new cases were linked to a high school student.

The local government areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim entered the harshest restrictions the Sunshine State has ever seen at 4pm on Saturday.

The lockdown will last for at least three days.

Masks and restrictions

Residents in affected areas can only leave home for essential work, study or child care, to exercise, buy food and supplies and receive healthcare, including being tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated.

Non-essential travel must be within 10km of residences and everyone must wear a mask when outside their home.

All schools in the lockdown zone will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, while all staff and students of Indooroopilly High School and Ironside State School are in quarantine for two weeks.

Other schools affected by the outbreak include St Peters, Brisbane Girls Grammar and Brisbane Boys Grammar.

The state’s chief health officer, Jeanette Young, suspects an infected medical student could be the index case of the outbreak and likely brought the virus into an Indooroopilly High School student’s home.