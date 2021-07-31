Live

The NRL is adamant it will be able to keep its season alive as it requests permission to play five games in two days during south-east Queensland’s lockdown.

NRL officials were caught off guard on Saturday morning when Queensland Health ordered off professional sport, forcing three games to be postponed.

That shocked players and staff, with South Sydney already on a plane to Rockhampton to face St George Illawarra while other players were stuck in their hotels.

But the NRL is confident it will be able to resume its campaign on Sunday.

Under a plan put forward by the NRL to Queensland Health, all players have been rushed for COVID-19 tests and placed back under stringent restrictions.

If approved by state health officials, Saturday’s three games will be rescheduled to be played on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium behind closed doors.

That would include Newcastle facing Canberra, the top-of-the-table clash between Penrith and Melbourne as well as the Souths-Dragons game.

The two games originally scheduled for Sunday – Gold Coast’s date with Canterbury and Cronulla’s crucial game against Manly – would then be played at Suncorp on Monday night.

“We are trying to do everything we possibly can so there is no risk to the Queensland government for us to play,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Fox League.

“We are respectful. We are in a pandemic and their priority is to look after the community and we appreciate that.

“All going to plan we should have games tomorrow and some on Monday.

“At worst we would have some on Tuesday.”

As of late Saturday evening, NRL bosses were hopeful they would hear from the Queensland government on the plan later in the night.

The lockdown in south-east Queensland is scheduled to end on Tuesday night but even if it is extended beyond that, the NRL is confident its season is not in danger.

AAP understands talks have already began with the state government on being able to play with no crowds in the Brisbane region.

Moving into other regions is also an option, with officials at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium putting their hands up to host matches.

‘Every option is on the table’

Victoria or even regional NSW could represent other options, with brief discussions held with the former on Saturday.

“Every option is on the table,” V’landys said.

Meanwhile, the decision to postpone the Knights-Raiders game will have implications, with Newcastle scheduled to play again on Thursday night.

Each team requires a five-day turnaround between games, meaning the Knights’ round 21 game with Brisbane will also need to be altered.

No other games would be impacted under the NRL’s current plan.

Other challenges remain with players’ families remaining in quarantine on the Gold Coast, potentially creating issues if the competition is shifted elsewhere.

The NRL does have room to move in its schedule if games have to be pushed back or the competition is suspended, with the end-of-year World Cup unlikely to proceed.

Mid-week games were used by the AFL last year and that could be an option in the NRL.

-AAP