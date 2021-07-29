Live

Facing another month of lockdown, Sydnesiders are being urged to keep a close eye on the growing list of venues linked to people infected with the Delta variant.

A bakery, a pizza restaurant and a nutrition shop are among the new exposure sites.

That the list of exposure sites is still increasing shows unwell people are moving around to multiple venues during their infectious period. Of course, they may not realise they have the virus – but the point of lockdown is to limit movement.

New South Wales has now mandated that residents in lockdown must not travel further than 10 kilometres away from home to do their essential shopping.

Victoria managed to get out of lockdown from Wednesday after the data showed infectious cases had been quarantining at home.

But then came the news that a traffic controller at a Moonee Ponds testing site had tested positive.

Health authorities said it was unlikely he had infected other people while he was in the community, but more exposure sites were named on Wednesday night.

The big problem is that it’s not yet known where he caught the virus or who had passed it on to him in the past week.

Here’s what we know so far about the outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria:

Race to trace mystery case

Close contacts of the traffic controller are self-isolating as authorities race to find the source. The man worked at a drive-through testing site at Moonee Valley Racecourse for two days while infectious.

New exposure sites were listed on Wednesday night but none were considered “Tier 1”.

Moonee Valley Racecourse in Moonee Ponds is a ‘Tier 3’ site. The man worked there on July 25 and 26;

Chemist Warehouse Baxter in Frankston South is a ‘Tier 2’ site. The period of concern was 3.45pm to 4.15pm on July 24.

Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, two days after developing symptoms.

The new case was announced in addition to eight new locally acquired infections reported earlier on Wednesday, which were all linked to known outbreaks and were isolating for their entire infectious period.

The testing site was immediately closed and dozens of staff who worked the same shifts as the man were sent home to isolate as a precaution.

“We do believe there will be minimal risk to those at the site,” Mr Foley said.

The site will reopen on Thursday following a deep clean.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the case was a concern, given the man is not a primary close contact of a previous case and hasn’t been linked to Victoria’s current outbreaks.

In his daily update, Professor Sutton said a number of household and social close contacts of the man have been identified and are undergoing urgent testing.

A petrol station, two supermarkets and a shopping centre in Frankston and Frankston South were also listed as exposure sites linked to the man.

A supermarket in Altona North and a 7-Eleven in Yarraville were also listed on the state’s exposure site list, though it is unclear if they are linked to the man.

He will be included in Thursday’s official figures.

Click here for the full list of Victorian exposure sites

Rules have tightened for Sydney, more venues of concern

Residents who visited three venues in Engadine, Gwyneville and Bellfield may be considered “close contacts” of people who have tested positive.

The venues of most concern are:

GoVita in Engadine between 9.45am and 9.55am on July 21;

Gwyneville Bakery in Gwyneville between 9am and 9.30am on July 24;

Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza in Bellfield on July 24.

A dozen other places have been identified as sites where people may be “casual contacts” and must get tested.

Click here for the full list of NSW exposure sites

On Wednesday, three new Local Government Areas were added to Sydney’s list of high-risk areas.

Parramatta, Campbelltown and Georges River LGAs are now considered high risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – VENUES OF CONCERN NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/NhzjLbrvrl — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 28, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said some rules would tighten across lockdown areas while others would be eased.

Lockdown zone shopping rules have been tightened. It is now illegal for locked down residents to go shopping further than 10km from home. They can only shop for essentials.

Single people can now create a ‘bubble’ with one other person and from Saturday tradies will be able to go to work at non-occupied construction sites (but tradies in high-risk areas must not leave their communities).