New South Wales has reported another 141 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths over the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday.

One of the dead is a 30-year-old woman with no underlying health conditions.

Premier Gladys Berejkilian delivered the news during a Sunday morning press conference in which she said Saturday’s lockdown protests had left her “heartbroken”.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Ms Berejiklian said in a comment aimed at those who attended the mostly mask-free gatherings.

“It broke my heart. Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens.

“Each of those people who protested illegally, I’m sure have loved ones.

“They are going to go home and risk passing that virus onto the most closest people to them.”

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said the state’s police force had handed out 510 COVID fines yesterday with the vast majority given to those who joined the protest.

“So this is affecting people of all ages with very serious disease,” he said.

Of the 141 new locally acquired cases, 87 were linked to a known case or cluster, with NSW Health reporting 71 as household contacts and 16 as close contacts.

Sixty-five cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 24 were in isolation for part of their infectious period.

Thirty-eight cases were infectious in the community and the isolation status of 14 cases remains under investigation.

The 141 new locally acquired cases reported on Sunday morning take the overall number of cases in the latest NSW outbreak to 2081.

Sixty-two of the latest cases are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 46 are from Western Sydney, 19 are from Sydney LHD, 10 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 3 are from Central Coast LHD and one is from Northern Sydney LHD.

Of those, 43 are in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation. Of those hospitalised 60 people are under the age of 55 and 28 under 35.

Youth is no protection

Of those 43 people in ICU, one is a teenager, seven are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, 14 are in their 50s, 12 are in their 60s and six are in their 70s

NSW Health said a woman in her late 30s from Sydney CBD had died at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital while a woman in her 70s from southwest Sydney had died at Campbelltown Hospital.

Forty-one people remain in intensive care and 141 people infected with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital.

Despite the stubbornly high case numbers, Ms Berejiklian said she had confidence in the people of NSW “to do the right thing”.

“I have absolute confidence that in the coming weeks, all of us will see the fruits of the sacrifices that we’ve put forward, but also the opportunities we have to lead the way in living a life alongside COVID, which is much freer and much safer than what we’ve lived in the past,” she said.

-with AAP

