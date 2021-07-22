Two more Australian deaths linked to AZ shot

Live

Two more Australians have died after receiving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the national drug regulator has confirmed.

They were a 44-year-old Tasmanian man and a 48-year-old woman from Victoria.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed the fatalities in its weekly update on Thursday. The TGA said both were confirmed cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome, the rare blood-clotting syndrome associated with the coronavirus vaccine.

The man was vaccinated in a Tasmanian state vaccination clinic. It is not known where the woman received her shot.

The TGA said it had assessed four cases of suspected TTS linked to the COVID vaccine in the past week. One was confirmed and three deemed probable.

They bring the total number of cases of TTS to 87 from 6.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered across Australia so far.

There have been six fatalities.