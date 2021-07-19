Ill ship’s crew spark COVID alarm in Fremantle

Eight ill crew members from a cargo ship that docked in Fremantle on Monday have been removed to be tested by Western Australian health officials.

The BBC California was allowed to dock in Fremantle on Monday morning so the crew – who are reporting COVID symptoms – could be removed and tested for the virus, before returning to the ship.

Premier Mark McGowan said no Australian health officials boarded the ship, and every precaution was taken in case the crew members have the virus.

“I have repeatedly requested and have been repeatedly assured by WA Health officials that every precaution has been taken and every protocol has been followed. It is essential we don’t allow our hard work to be undone,” he said.

If any of the crew are positive for COVID, the remaining six will also be tested.

Elsewhere, virus measures are expected to be introduced in South Australia later on Monday after an 81-year-old Adelaide man was confirmed with COVID after presenting with symptoms at a suburban hospital at the weekend.

SA officials say they are not considering a major lockdown but have flagged more COVID rules.

The man had previously travelled to Argentina with his daughter and had returned to Australia through NSW, where he spent 14 days in quarantine.

He spent a further 10 days in hospital in NSW after suffering a fall before returning to SA on July 8.

The Elizabeth Vale School in Adelaide’s northern suburbs was closed on Monday while authorities ensured the man’s grandson had not attended during school holidays. It will reopen tomorrow.

Premier Steven Marshall said it was unclear whether the man contracted the virus in hotel quarantine or in hospital.

“We don’t draw any conclusions about where this infection came from, we simply don’t know. This is very, very early days,” he said.

In WA, Mr McGowan said the BBC California’s crew would be quarantined on board the ship if at all possible.

“It reduces the risk to all of us,” he said.

WA has dealt with several ships with COVID-infected crew during the pandemic. But Mr McGowan said this was one of the most complicated, simply because so many had reported respiratory symptoms.

The BBC California left Egypt on June 8 and has since visited three ports in Indonesia.

Several crew members aboard became unwell on or about July 1, prompting the captain to ask for medical assessments.

The crew disembarked in small groups at Fremantle so they could be tested inside a shed. They were met by health workers and police, clad in personal protective equipment, and returned to the ship a short time later.

The sick crew members are six Filipinos and one Russian, with the rest from Bulgaria, the Ukraine and Russia.

The BBC California operates under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.

WA had seven active virus cases on Monday. Six are in hotel quarantine and one remains in a stable condition in a Perth hospital.

-with AAP